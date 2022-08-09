Trieste, 9 August 2022 – There is no peace for Friuli Venezia Giulia once again hit by flames, after the fires on the Karst. A fire flared up at Prebenico, in the municipality of San Dorligo della Valle on the border of the Slovenia , is putting the firefighters to the test: all the teams from Trieste are engaged in the field, with the support of colleagues who have arrived from the other Friulian provinces, from Veneto, Emilia Romagna. And reinforcements have also come from Gasilci, i Slovenian firefighters . A canadair and two helicopters are at work, as well as other aircraft. The fire, which broke out last night, seemed to have died out this morning, but in the afternoon it regained strength favored by the Bora.

The fire front is extending at great speed and has forced the evacuation of some houses . The operations of extinguishing and containing the flames are complicated as well as by the dry vegetation and resinous even from vento that feeds and pushes the flames. Teams have been set up to oversee housing and infrastructure.

From 13:15 i #fire fighters they are busy for a #fire forest interface in Prebenico, municipality of San Dorligo della Valle (TS): 7 aircraft, of which 3 arrived from Slovenia, are engaged in water releases on the fire fronts [ #9agosto 17:00] pic.twitter.com/IdpDnp5Ed4 – Fire Brigade (@vigilidelfuoco) August 9, 2022

News being updated