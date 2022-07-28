Home Sports Fire on the Karst: the flames regain strength, 200 people evacuated – breaking latest news
Sports

Fire on the Karst: the flames regain strength, 200 people evacuated – breaking latest news

by admin
Fire on the Karst: the flames regain strength, 200 people evacuated – breaking latest news

Trieste, 28 July 2022 – They do not subside the fires on the Karst. I am now ten days that Firefighters, Forestry Corps, Civil Protection and volunteers are committed to halting the advance and extinguishing the flames. And, in the night, the stake has regained strength in the area of ​​the municipality of Savogna (Gorizia), forcing the authorities to evacuate as a precaution 200 people in the hamlet of San Michele del Carso.

The fire, developed on Mount Brestovec, had flared up again yesterday afternoon, then, thanks also to the intervention of two helicopters, it had been placed under control. In the evening, however, powered by the wind, it increased in power and became a threat to the locals. So, around 3 am, Mayor Luca Pisk ordered the evacuation.

The people were placed in the same structures set up last week on the occasion of a previous evacuation, and which have not been dismantled, explained the deputy governor of the Fvg with delegations to Civil Protection and Health, Riccardo Riccardi. In the morning, air operations resumed with 2 Canadair of the National Fire Brigade and 3 regional helicopters.

See also  The Old Wild West wins at Carnera and takes third place with a strong game

You may also like

Fabio Mian is back: “Old Wild West, we...

Champions League Pang Junxu misses 2 strokes 147...

Koke snubs CR7: “We have a good team...

The Ultimate Pure Energy Gathering | Tonino Lamborghini...

Pavia is the day of the rally. “We...

F1, Hungarian GP times. Where to see the...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

British media:Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave the...

Riso Scotti closes for the “wild card” Coviello...

Elvis brings everyone on the track with “Una...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy