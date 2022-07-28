Trieste, 28 July 2022 – They do not subside the fires on the Karst. I am now ten days that Firefighters, Forestry Corps, Civil Protection and volunteers are committed to halting the advance and extinguishing the flames. And, in the night, the stake has regained strength in the area of ​​the municipality of Savogna (Gorizia), forcing the authorities to evacuate as a precaution 200 people in the hamlet of San Michele del Carso.

The fire, developed on Mount Brestovec, had flared up again yesterday afternoon, then, thanks also to the intervention of two helicopters, it had been placed under control. In the evening, however, powered by the wind, it increased in power and became a threat to the locals. So, around 3 am, Mayor Luca Pisk ordered the evacuation.

The people were placed in the same structures set up last week on the occasion of a previous evacuation, and which have not been dismantled, explained the deputy governor of the Fvg with delegations to Civil Protection and Health, Riccardo Riccardi. In the morning, air operations resumed with 2 Canadair of the National Fire Brigade and 3 regional helicopters.