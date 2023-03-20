After the Vienna derby (0:2) lost by Rapid on Sunday in Austria’s Generali Arena, the police reported ten charges under criminal law and 43 charges under administrative law, including in connection with pyrotechnics. Around the beginning of the “rapid quarter hour”, a person on the edge of the field was injured by a firecracker thrown from the second tier of the guest sector, said police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger on Monday.

The resulting injury was treated by paramedics. As Rapid announced on Monday, the person concerned was an employee of the SK Rapid Clubservice. The police filed a complaint against initially unknown perpetrators. In the event of identification, Rapid strives for “the application for a nationwide stadium ban, the imposition of an unlimited house ban on its own events and, if it is a club member, the withdrawal of membership”, the Green-Whites said.