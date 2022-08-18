Home Sports Fires in Pantelleria, houses evacuated: Marco Tardelli and Giorgio Armani on the run
Difficult afternoon on the Sicilian island struck by the flames at around 19.30. Among the tourists forced to leave also the owner of the Olimpia Milano basketball and the World Champion of ’82

The various fires that are raging throughout Sicily have triggered the red alert from the Civil Protection already yesterday both in Trapani and Palermo.

There is a lot of concern in Pantelleria, where from the late afternoon, around 19.30, the flames have practically divided the island in two, putting residents and tourists on the run. Among these are also the owner of the Olimpia Milano basketball, the designer Giorgio Armani, and the 82nd World Champion Marco Tardelli, together with his partner, the journalist Myrta Merlino who posted some photos on social networks. There is a strong suspicion that the fires are of a malicious nature.

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 21:41)

