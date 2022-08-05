Hainan Daily, Wuzhishan, August 4th (trainee reporter Su Jade) On the afternoon of August 4th, the 2022 Fireworks National Invitational Tournament ended in Wuzhishan. The 6-time national champion Guangxi team beat the old rival Yunnan team and won the first prize. Hainan team lost to Ningxia team by 1 point and missed the second prize.

On the same day, there was water in the stadium after the rain, and the four teams started the final on the slippery lawn. The Guangxi team played against the Yunnan team, and the Ningxia team played against the Hainan team. The two games that were played at the same time were quite interesting. Hainan team scored 2-1 in the first half, suppressing the powerful Ningxia team. Despite this, the Ningxia team scored consecutively with their rich game experience and won 4-3 with a total score of 4-3.

The other game is a strong duel. The Guangxi team has won the most championships in the national minority traditional sports games, followed by the Yunnan team. The Guangxi team is well prepared for this game, and the players have a strong ability to break through. In the face of the opponent’s layers of defense, they can always seize the gap between the walls and break through to score. In the end, the Guangxi team won the game with a score of 8-0.

This competition attracted 6 domestic teams to participate. Both Hainan teams participated for the first time, and their active and competitive attitude was recognized by their opponents. After two days of fierce competition, the Guangxi team finally won the first prize, the Yunnan team and the Ningxia team won the second prize, and the Zhejiang team, the Hainan team and the Hainan Qiongtai Teachers College team won the third prize.











