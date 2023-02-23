World champion Max Verstappen set the best time for the new season on the first day of testing. The Dutchman set a time of 1:32.837 minutes in the Red Bull in Sachir (Bahrain) on Thursday, relegating Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin/1:32.866) and the two Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz (1:33.253) and Charles Leclerc (1 :33,267) on your marks.

Verstappen also drove the most laps with 157 laps, which corresponds to almost three Grands Prix distances in Bahrain. In the desert state on the Persian Gulf, testing will continue up to and including Saturday. The first of 23 races of the season will take place in Bahrain on March 5th.