First best time in tests in Bahrain on Verstappen

First best time in tests in Bahrain on Verstappen

World champion Max Verstappen set the best time for the new season on the first day of testing. The Dutchman set a time of 1:32.837 minutes in the Red Bull in Sachir (Bahrain) on Thursday, relegating Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin/1:32.866) and the two Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz (1:33.253) and Charles Leclerc (1 :33,267) on your marks.

Verstappen also drove the most laps with 157 laps, which corresponds to almost three Grands Prix distances in Bahrain. In the desert state on the Persian Gulf, testing will continue up to and including Saturday. The first of 23 races of the season will take place in Bahrain on March 5th.

Test drives in Sachir

Thursday:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:32,837 157*
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1:32,866 60
3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:33,253 72
4. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1:33,267 64
5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:33,462 40
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:33,508 83
7. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1:33,671 74
8. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:33,723 67
9. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1:34,174 69
10. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:34,324 75
11. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:34,424 51
12. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:34,558 71
13. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:34,559 85
14. Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin 1:34,564 40
15. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:34,671 46
16. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1:34,822 60
17. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1:34,871 53
18. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1:34,888 52
19. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1:35,087 57

* completed laps

