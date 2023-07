Elisabetta Cocciaretto from the Marches beats the French Clara Burel in the final in Lausanne and gains 12 positions in the standings

Elisabetta Cocciaretto wins her first tournament and enters the top 30 in the world in one fell swoop. The 22-year-old from the Marches won the WTA 250 in Lausanne, beating the French Clara Burel 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in the final.

