The neroverde coach Alberici: «We work with our feet on the ground, then we’ll see» Vigevano indicated as the other candidate for victory. Fierce competition

PAVIA

The calendars of the first category regional championship have been published by the Lombardy Regional Committee.

Group I is the one that will affect our province. As announced at the end of last sporting season by the regional president Carlo Tavecchio, after a year that began in a Covid emergency, the team returns to normal groups of 16.

The “pavese” group includes Albuzzano, the new Athletic Pavia (which acquired the right of Prima Alagna relegated from the Promotion), Casorate, Castelnoveto, Cavese, Frigirola, Garlasco, Giovanile Lungavilla, Rivanazzanese, Siziano Lanterna and Vigevano with Mottese ( footballing always Pavese) and the Milanese border hinterland Milanese Academy of Vermezzo, Locate, Romano Banco di Buccinasco and Rosatese.

It will start on Sunday 11 September with the first 90 ‘of the championship that the CRL has scheduled “technically” as the second day even if it will be the first to be played. The first day of the calendar will be played midweek, however, on Wednesday 21 September. It will be the only midweek round of the thirty rounds scheduled for the season.

The first official matches on 11 September will be: Garlasco-Casorate, Locate-Giovanile Lungavilla, Rivanazzanese-Accademia Milanese, Romano Banco-Cavese, Rosatese-Mottese, Siziano Lanterna-Albuzzano, Castelnovetto-Frigirola and Vigevano-Athletic Pavia.

Then after the 2nd day on September 18th there will be the midweek of Wednesday 21st (1st calendar day) and on the 25th we will continue with the third. The first round will end on 11 December, while the second leg will start on Sunday 22 January and end on 7 May. Then play off and play out.

Among the protagonists announced I cannot miss two of last season Frigirola and Vigevano who challenged each other in the playoffs. The Pavesi who arrived in the final regional round then had to surrender to the Olimpic Trezzanese promoted to Promotion and were the first to be excluded from the repechage to the higher category that they would have deserved after the good season. A Frigirola who, in his first outing on Tuesday evening on the home field, lost by measure (0-1) against Maurizio Tassi’s Pavia, giving good indications.

Among the sure protagonists of the next championship also the Vigevano of the new mister Davide Bruno, indicated by some as the team to beat. Then many ambitious formations. “As far as we are concerned, we keep our feet on the ground, we are at the first sessions and the team is being built to give everyone a hard time and we know very well what it would mean for us to do better than last year – declares the Frigirola coach Cesare Alberici – . For the final victory even in a poll I predicted Vigevano, which was already equipped last year and has been further strengthened. Then there are many other teams with competitive squads, from the new Athletic Pavia to Garlasco, but also Cavese and Siziano Lanterna. The same Castelnovetto that we will face at the debut is an excellent team. The Milanese are also formations as always to be discovered on the pitch ». –

ENRICO VENNI