Ferrara, 30 January 2023 – The highly anticipated has arrived in the city Spal’s latest purchase. Today is the first day of Raja Nainggolan in Ferrara where he seems to have already begun to settle in.

Radja’s signing was made official by Spal: the Belgian midfielder born in 1998 will have a contract until June and automatic renewal for another season when certain conditions are met.

This afternoon the appointment at the training center for the usual medical checks and then the signing of the contract.

Raised in Beerschot and then joined the Piacenza youth team in 2005, he also wore the shirts of Cagliari, Roma, Inter and Cagliari again in Italy, before returning to Belgium to Antwerp.

In blue-and-white, where he will find his former yellow-red teammate as coach Daniel De Rossiwill wear the number 44 shirt. De Rossi himself was decisive for Nainggolan’s arrival at Spal.