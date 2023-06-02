Austria’s 3×3 basketball players suffered their first defeat at the home World Cup on Vienna’s Rathausplatz. Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and Rashaan Mbemba had to admit defeat against Olympic champion Latvia in Pool B on Friday by 18:20.

The duel against the USA (9.20 p.m., live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) is still on the program on Friday evening. The ÖBV selection had already celebrated two victories against Slovenia (21:15) and Australia (17:15) on Wednesday.

First defeat for basketball players

The Latvians were leading 8:2 after four of ten minutes of the game and were particularly strong in the rebound. Cheered on by the audience in Vienna, the red-white-red basketball players fought back to 10:14. A few seconds before the end it got exciting again thanks to several successful throws, but the favorite Latvians brought the victory over time.

“It was a close game at the end. We were physically inferior over a long distance, our legs were a bit heavy, ”said Kaltenbrunner in an ORF interview. “Nevertheless, we are happy that we were able to score a lot of points in the end. We have to win the next game now.”