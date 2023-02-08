Serie A and Socios auctioned the first ball into the net during the Super Cup Final in Riyadh between Inter and Milan

For this season, the Serie A League, in collaboration with Partners (a platform that allows the purchase of tokens, with which it is possible to live the experience as a fan by participating in the choices of one’s team with exclusive experiences), auctioned off the “winning” balls from the Super Cup Finalwhich was played in Riyadh on 18 January and saw Simone Inzaghi’s Inter triumph 3-0 in the derby against Milan.

On 27 January at 12 the auction began for the first goal scored by Federico Dimarco.

The reverse typology auction

The auction is open to all Inter fans registered on the Socios platform and in possession of at least 100 Inter Fan Tokens who will find the ball on the platform Fan Rewards.

The peculiarity of this auction is that it works with the reverse mechanism: the auction will not start from an initial price going up, but from the highest price, going down every 5 minutes by 25,000 SSU. The auction will start from a price of 600,000 SSU, the currency of the Socios platform decreases every 5 minutes.

The ball with NFC chip

As soon as the ball was taken off the pitch, it was placed in a display case and fitted with an NFC chip which acts as a certificate of authenticity, and contains data on its history. This data is uploaded to the blockchain platform Chilithrough a technology called GameUsed. NFC technology reveals the owner of the ball and it certifies in a fail-safe systemwhich eliminates the risk of counterfeiting.

The initiative follows the line already taken by La Liga and represents a further step in the direction of a sports product that increasingly puts the fans at the center of the show. Allowing fans to own the ultimate iconic object of a match gives tangible emotion to a goal and offers fans the unique opportunity to become the rightful owner of a historic moment in their club.

