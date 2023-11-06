First International Basketball Expo Showcases the Development of Chinese Basketball in Jinjiang

First International Basketball Expo to be held in Jinjiang, Fujian

China News Service, Jinjiang, Fujian, November 6th (Reporter Sun Hong) – The city of Jinjiang in Fujian province is set to host the first International Basketball Expo from November 8th to 12th. The event, with the theme of “Jinjiang Basketball City, Heroes of the World,” aims to showcase the development of Chinese basketball and create a vibrant celebration for basketball enthusiasts.

During a press conference on November 6th, the organizers shared the latest updates on the preparations for the exhibition. The expo will be held at the Jinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center and will feature various exciting activities. The China Men’s Three-person Basketball Super League (“Super Three” League) finals, the women’s exclusive basketball event “Pink Storm,” the original event “Constellation Jihad,” and the Cheerleading Innovation Challenge “Midfield Infinitive” are just a few of the highlights.

Liu Yudong, a member of the China Basketball Hall of Fame and the promotion ambassador for the professional basketball exhibition area of the Basketball Expo, emphasized the importance of the event. He stated that the expo not only aims to create a new exhibition brand and promote the transformation and upgrading of the basketball industry but also serves as a catalyst for the high-quality development of Chinese basketball. Liu hopes that the expo, held in Jinjiang, will help spread basketball culture and inspire more people to love and enjoy the sport.

Jinjiang City, known as a sports city in China and an important sports industry base worldwide, boasts over 10,000 sports companies and works closely with national and international brands. Wu Zunyi, deputy mayor of Jinjiang City, expressed his excitement for the upcoming expo, highlighting its distinguishing features such as the presence of industry leaders, rich exhibition content, high-end industrial forums, and thrilling events.

One notable aspect of the expo is the “Chinese Basketball Culture Exhibition,” which will cover an area of ​​more than 2,000 square meters. This exhibition will provide a comprehensive and three-dimensional overview of the development of Chinese basketball since its introduction in 1895. It will showcase major events, the history of the four major professional basketball leagues in China, and famous players. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to engage with the exhibits.

The expo will also feature the recreation of the original scene of the first China Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place in April earlier this year. Hand models of the guests, the entrance ceremony gowns, and a live stage will be displayed at the exhibition.

The first International Basketball Expo is jointly sponsored by the Chinese Basketball Association, China International Trade Center Co., Ltd., and the Jinjiang Municipal People’s Government. It includes five themed exhibition areas: professional basketball, women’s basketball, trendy basketball, youth basketball, and rural basketball. The event aims to integrate events, experiences, interactions, forum meetings, and theme activities, making it a remarkable cultural event that brings together the power of basketball.

