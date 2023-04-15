Your first marathon it could also be the only and last one, or the beginning of a long journey who knows when it will end. You will never know until you become aware of it, but one thing is really important: may your first marathon remain as something memorable. Because you will never forget the first 42.195 meters of running in your life, and they will be a journey that will transform you profoundly. Because there is always a before and after every marathon, but the before and after of the first time in the queen distance of athletics is something that will remain engraved in the depths of your soul, even before your mind or body.

First marathon: what to do before, during and after

And for all this to be really memorable, that is, a beautiful memory, and not a feeling of frustration, there are a few things to do before, during and after. That is, in the 3 days ranging from 24 hours before the race to the following 24 hours. Because everything you’ve done in preparation and training is now done, cataloged and archived, and all you have to do is enjoy the experience.

First marathon: what to do the day before

1. Stop thinking: now what is done, is done. Now is not the time for doubts, regrets and second thoughts. Your training condition is, there are 24 hours to go, think positive.

2. Appreciate the journey: it’s been long weeks of training, hard work, sacrifices, pain, giving up. It seems impossible that it is a pleasant thing, but it is. Thank yourself (or whoever you want) for making this journey to your first marathon. It’s like the night before exams: there will be other exams in life, but that night will remain indelible.

3. At best go for a jog. Stuff from 15′, maximum 20′. They are called shake-out run, and they serve more for the head than for the legs. Yes, you will feel as if your legs are made of marble, your breath blocked, your mind clouded. It’s all normal, and a shake-out run it just serves to shake all of that off you.

4. Pack your things: the shoes, the socks, the shorts and the t-shirt. But also an old sweatshirt to wear while waiting for the departure if it gets cold, and which you will leave on the ground as a warning as soon as you start running, energy bars and gels. And then the race bag, to be handed in when collecting the race pack, containing what you need once your marathon is over: a spare t-shirt, a windproof or rainproof jacket if the weather is bad, public transport tickets or money to go home, and so on. Check everything and then seal everything.

5. No improvisations. Like new shoes, different socks or other things you’ve never tried and tested before. What you’ve always used will do just fine.

6. Eat. You will definitely have a meal plan for the day before, probably with the typical carbo-load. Eat calmly, chew well, digest better: you’re refueling for what awaits you tomorrow.

7. Sleep. It won’t be easy, you will toss and turn in bed. But a famous passage from Manzoni’s I Promessi Sposi could come in handy: “It is said that the Prince of Condé slept soundly the night before Rocroi’s day: but, in the first place, he was very tired; secondly he had already given all the necessary arrangements, and established what he was to do in the morning. Don Abbondio on the other hand knew nothing else except that the next day would be battle day; therefore a large part of the night was spent in anxious consultation“. Do you want to be the prince of Condé or Don Abbondio?

First marathon: what to do on race day

8. Relax. It’s the D-Day of your life as a runner, that of landing in the world of the marathon, so relax, have breakfast at the set time and with the menu you had thought of, get in the mood and head towards the starting line.

9. Go slowly. Yes, the adrenaline would send you flying, but that would be a mistake. And in any case, you’ll be so bottled up that you don’t want to waste energy elbowing each other to climb some positions. Stay in the flow, enjoy the party, start spinning your legs. You will see that you will not regret it.

10. Keep your pace. You’ve been training for a long time, you more or less have a rhythm in your head, you know more or less what tempo could be right for you, continue to have faith in what you did. Search the pacer for your pace and don’t change plans in the meantime. There will always be someone faster than you, and you can’t chase them all. The real competition today is only with yourself.

11. Imagine your plan. There will come a time when you wonder who made you do it, and you realize that 42km is a lot. Then it’s also time to break up the journey into many small intermediate goals. The first 10 km, the 21st, the 30th, the 35th, the 40th, the finish line. One step at a time you get everywhere, in the marathon as in life.

12. Unleash your mantra. There will come a time when you want to give up, let go, get off the track. It is the moment in which you have to unleash your mantra, that you have prepared in time, the one in which you have the answers to all the existential questions about the meaning of life and the marathon. It will be a passing moment, but you must be ready to overcome it.

First marathon: what to do next

13. Walk. Yes, the temptation, and the desire, would be to collapse on the ground and remain motionless contemplating the finish line. In reality, if you don’t want your legs to suddenly become wooden logs, it’s better to keep walking a bit, in order to favor the disposal of lactic acid.

14. Eat and drink. Liquids to be replenished, of course, but also carbohydrates and proteins to favor the metabolic process of reconstitution of muscle fibers and inflammation.

15. Sleep. Well, you deserved a good rest. Because rest is also part of a training plan to get back to running soon and think about the next marathon.

