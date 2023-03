The alpine men’s return to Aspen began Friday without a result. The first of two downhill runs in the US ski resort had to be canceled after start number 24 due to the increasing snowfall and could therefore not be counted. At the time of the decision, Norway’s Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was leading ahead of Vincent Kriechmayr.

A second descent is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 p.m. The race can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream, transmission begins at 6.45 p.m.