First National Student (Youth) Games kicks off beach volleyball competition

Youth Association Beach Volleyball Event Kicks Off at First National Student Games

Qinzhou, Guangxi – The beach volleyball competition of the First National Student (Youth) Games began on October 25 at the Maoweihai Beach Volleyball Training Base in Qinzhou, Guangxi. The event witnessed thrilling matches between talented young players from various cities.

In the men’s beach volleyball 1/8 finals, Hangzhou’s first team combination of Dong Shaoquan and Zhou Zhouhang emerged victorious against the Shenzhen team’s Yang Zeqi and Zheng Mingyi with a score of 2-0. The match showcased the skill and determination of the Hangzhou team.

Similarly, in the women’s beach volleyball 1/8 finals, Jinan City’s first team combination of Wang Jiaying and Xing Jiayi demonstrated their expertise on the court as they defeated Datong City’s first team combination of Yang Siyu and Cui Ruixuan with a score of 2-0. The match witnessed impressive saves and powerful smashes, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Nanjing’s second team combination of Lu Wanghao and Hu Jinxin showed commendable teamwork and agility as they defeated the Huangpu District’s second team combination of Shao Xingting and Gu Bingyao in the men’s beach volleyball 1/8 finals with a score of 2-0. The match showcased the players’ skills in intercepting smashes and executing well-coordinated attacks.

Shenzhen’s team player, Zheng Mingyi, displayed remarkable athleticism and diving saves in the men’s beach volleyball 1/8 finals. Despite their best efforts, the Shenzhen team faced a defeat of 0-2 against Hangzhou’s first team combination of Dong Shaoquan and Zhou Zhouhang.

The Jinan City first team, comprising Xing Jiayi and Wang Jiaying, showcased their formidable skills as they intercepted Datong City’s first team player Cui Ruixuan’s powerful smash in the women’s beach volleyball 1/8 finals. Ultimately, Jinan City’s first team emerged victorious with a score of 2-0 against Datong City’s first team combination of Yang Siyu and Cui Ruixuan.

The tournament has seen intense competition and high levels of skill from young players. The matches have captivated the audience, giving them a glimpse into the future of beach volleyball. The event is a testament to the talent and dedication of the participating teams and has set the stage for exciting matches in the upcoming rounds.

The beach volleyball event at the First National Student (Youth) Games promises to be a thrilling and action-packed competition. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly await the next matches, hoping to witness more outstanding performances from these talented youth athletes.

