first place for Diquattro and Migliorisi

Two first places at the Judo Sicily Cup in Palermo were won last Sunday by the athletes Alejandro Diquattro and Giulia Migliorisi, from Basaki in Ragusa.

At the PalaOreto in Palermo, the team coached by maestro Salvo Baglieri returned home with the first place of Alejandro Diquattro as regards the Coni trophy, in the specific case 50 kilograms category, while in the Sicily Cup to be recorded also in this case a first position , that of Giulia Migliorisi, category 44 kilograms, who was able to defeat the competition.

“We are very happy with these results – underlines Maestro Baglieri – which demonstrate how our young athletes are growing well and aim to improve more and more. These are important competitions in which the race pace is acquired and in which it is necessary to fully demonstrate one’s characteristics. Returning home from PalaOreto with two gold medals makes it clear that the team is good, that it can aim high and that it will try to intercept other stimuli to improve further. Judo is a teacher of life and on this, as far as we are concerned, we aim with the awareness of having to look ahead with the utmost attention”.

