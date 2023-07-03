Home » First player confirmed for Asd Ragusa Calcio: Serge Cess
First player confirmed for Asd Ragusa Calcio: Serge Cess

Serge Cess will continue to wear the colors ofAsd Ragusa Calcio 1949. This is the first confirmation of the new season for the blue eagles. Cess, born in 1997, made 29 appearances last season, scoring five goals.

183 centimeters tall, originally from the Ivory Coast, Cess declares: “I’m glad I stayed. I felt good here and the club gave me the opportunity to play another year with the Ragusa shirt. With the hope, of course, that it will be a quieter year”.

“I really appreciated that I was given this opportunity – continues Cess – also because, in some way, it can be a redemption compared to last season. I think I could have given much more and I will work in this direction. There are all the conditions for important goals to be achieved and I say this to the fans who I hope can stay closer and closer. We still have a lot to give for this shirt. And that’s what we want to try to do.”

