first rehearsal on the Seine for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games

Barges pass in front of the Eiffel Tower, on the Seine, on July 17, 2023, during a parade to test “manoeuvres”, “distances”, “duration” and “video capture” of the future opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

About fifty boats in single file, of all sizes, colors and sizes, that does not go unnoticed in the heart of Paris. All the more so when the river brigade and boats armed with cameras accompany this strange wandering. Organized on the Seine, Monday July 17, between the Austerlitz bridge and the quays of Jena, the river procession was intended to test several technical elements for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

On July 26, 2024 at 8:24 p.m., more than a hundred boats will transport 200 delegations from all over the world. But for this trial gallop, only 57 boats were mobilized, including 39 intended for the parade of athletes and 18 for the related fleet, which includes management, civil security, assistance and observation boats. The boats traveled the 6 km long route twice, taking advantage of an exceptional stop in navigation between 4 am and noon.

“We are very satisfied with this technical and operational testsaid Tony Estanguet, president of the organizing committee of the Paris Games, on arrival on the quays of Jena. Before adding the artistic part of the ceremony, we had to make sure that everything was doable by testing the spacing of the barges, the speed, the ways of docking. We want the experience to be unforgettable for the athletes! »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Bathing in the Seine, an Olympic site

Parade security put to the test

If the boats ran empty on Monday, with no other pageantry than a simple numbering on the hull, they will be filled with nearly 10,000 athletes on the evening of the traditional parade of nations.

This aquatic version of the parade, a first in the history of Olympism, required several adjustments between the Organizing Committee of the Games, the maritime prefecture, the police prefecture, the City of Paris and the Olympic Broadcasting Services ( OBS), the Olympic television broadcaster. “It’s a very unusual challenge, we’ve never organized an armada of this magnitudeconfided the maritime prefecture of Ile-de-France. For us, the objective of this test is twofold: to ensure that navigation regulations are respected and to ensure safety on the boats. »

French police officers operate a Zodiac on the Seine in Paris, on July 17, 2023, to test the “manoeuvres”, “distances”, “duration” and “video capture” of the future opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, in 2024. BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

The maneuver also mobilized 850 police officers and a helicopter, deployed to take marks before D-Day. Jets of projectiles, nobody in the water, discomfort on the boats, even terrorist attack, the securing of this gigantic open-air party constitutes a real headache.

“We tested for the first time a command room dedicated to the event which articulates the BRI, the RAID and the GIGN, assured the prefect of police, Laurent Nuñez. We also discreetly carried out several safety tests on the docks and on the boats, without disturbing the parade. »

The opportunity to also test the radio systems and the proper coordination of the various players in the event of a problem. To prevent any eventuality, engine failure and discomfort were thus simulated on barges.

“We are not far from what we imagined”

This rehearsal should be the only one to be held on the Seine. To keep the mystery intact, the other trials – including the artistic elements – will be held on discreet bodies of water. But the challenges remain numerous: “It’s a real puzzle, you have to respect the protocol order and manage the numbers of the delegations. We may be at the 45th version of the opening ceremony and it may still move, acknowledges Thierry Reboul, the “Mr. Ceremony” of Paris 2024. Lots of things are wrong, in timing, maneuvers, etc. But the basics are there. We are not far from what we imagined. »

Also read the survey: Article reserved for our subscribers Olympic Games 2024: Paris and its neighbors reclaiming the Seine

Another element to be integrated by 2024, the parade should include around thirty “green” boats out of the 180 ships that will make up the fleet. Boats which were not yet deployed on Monday since “mainly still in the process of modernization”according to the maritime prefect.

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

But 459 days from this unprecedented ceremony, the main question concerns the number of people who will be able to attend the ceremony free of charge from the upper banks of the Seine. Tony Estanguet remains evasive: “It’s not just about welcoming the public, we want to guarantee a satisfactory experience for the spectator on the upper quays of the Seine so that the latter has sufficient visibility. [du] parade”.

Asked about the same subject after the demonstration, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, for her part mentioned “announcements in the fall on the high quays”. It will therefore be necessary to wait a little before seeing the athletes parade on the Seine.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Find all our content on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games:

Ongoing judicial investigations

After the searches which targeted two senior officials of Paris 2024, the Minister of Sports says she is “serene”

Projects and budget

One year before the Paris Olympics, the contrasting results of working conditions on Ile-de-France construction sites

IOC shows ‘great level of confidence’ in preparation for Olympics

The Olympic Torch Relay

Against a backdrop of social tensions, the Parisian route of the torch relay unveiled

The complex arbitrations around the route of the torch relay in the Meuse

Number of places, prices, disciplines… All you need to know about the third phase of ticket sales which opens on Wednesday

With 6.8 million tickets sold, Tony Estanguet defends “Games open to the greatest number”

Environmental issues

The difficult bet of “green” Olympic Games

The question of the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The IOC will officially invite 203 countries, but not Russia or Belarus for now

“Our mobilization is total so that Russians and Belarusians do not fall through the cracks” of anti-doping

Cybersecurity: “There is a real mobilization, and we are on schedule”

The huge transport challenge

The societal issues highlighted by the Games

Accessibility for people with disabilities is slow to be implemented

Gender parity at the Games cannot make us forget the slow feminization of sports practice

A parliamentary report highlights the uncertainties about the tourism benefits of the Games

Seine-Saint-Denis and the Games

The lives of 286 migrant workers have been changed by the works of the Olympic Village

In Bobigny, nearby construction sites, but distant jobs for young people in integration

On Airbnb, the Olympic Games make Parisian owners fantasize

The Paris 2024 Olympics accelerate the transformation of North-East Paris

The Games are not just Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis

Doves putting on the“JO effect” to consolidate its investments in sports equipment

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

Olympic Games 2024: the Meuse wants to take advantage of the Games to develop its attractiveness through sport

See more See less

Louise Le Borgne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

