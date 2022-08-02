IVREA

After the publication of the calendars of Excellence and Promotion in the board of directors last Friday, the composition of the First and Second category groups was decided after the repechage, in the latter championship, which did not affect any Canavese team.

In the first category, as usual, the Canavese teams were divided into two groups. In group B, there are Banchette Ivrea, La Vischese, Montanaro and Strambinese 1924. Their opponents will be: Cigliano, Gattinara, Ponderano, Pro Palazzolo, Pro Roasio, Quaronese, Santhià, Serravallese, Sizzano, Valdilana Biogliese, Valle Cervo Andorno and Virtus Vercelli.

In group C, on the other hand, there are Agliè Valle Sacra, Bosconerese and Mappanese. Here are the opponents: Barcanova, Cafasse Balangero, Cgc Aosta, Corio, Mathi Lanzese, Grand Paradis, Real Orione Vallette, St Vincent Chatillon, S. Maurizio Canavese, Sportiva Nolese, Torinese 1894, Fiano Plus Virtus Ciriè.

Satisfied with the placement in group B of the Strambinese the Azzurri director Giuseppe Varsalona: “Despite some rather long away matches we are happy because we will find better fields, more technical and less physical teams with the result of being able to attend interesting matches thanks to teams that will try to set the competitions on the game floor. In addition, taking a look at the economic side, with the inclusion of Banchette Ivrea, Vischese and Montanaro, we are counting, compared to last season, to make good box office receipts ».

Also published the composition of the triangles of the Piedmont Cup: group 5 Montanaro, Cigliano and Santhià; 6: Banchette Ivrea, La Vischese and Strambinese. The games will be played on Sunday 4, Thursday 15 and Thursday 29 September and the winners of the 24 triangles will pass to the second round.

Going down to the second category, the three Canavese teams, Bajo La Serra, La Romanese and Valchiusella, were included in group C together with: Aosta calcio 511, Ardor S. Francesco, Atletico Robassomero, Brandizzo, Calcio Leinì, Iveco Group (formerly Chn Industrial ), Junior Torrazza, La Nuova Lanzese, River Plaine, Sciolze and Valdigne Mont Blanc. Now the attention of professionals and sportsmen shifts to Tuesday 2 August when the calendars of the First and Second category will be made known and the first match (Sunday 4 September) of the triangular ones concerning the First category Piedmont Cup will be made official. –