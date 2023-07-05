First the papers, now the inspection. Zijach experienced another bizarre transfer bust

Meanwhile, at the World Cup in November, the nimble winger showed himself in the best possible light. He helped Morocco to a great extent to the historic progress to the semi-finals, where the Africans lost to France 0:2.

There was supposed to be some release from Chelsea, for whom Zijach has been joining since the summer of 2020. A January move to PSG on a six-month loan seemed like a done deal. But a mistake. His time at the club with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé or, at the time, Lionel Messi, ended under bizarre circumstances.

Chelsea had to send the wrong documents three times, because of which the contract with the Moroccan footballer could not be signed in the end. According to the British portal The Athletic, an anonymous source close to the management of the French club even called Chelsea a “circus of the highest caliber”.

At that moment, the Londoners were chasing the arrival of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández. Chelsea finally managed to do that and paid Benfica Lisbon 120 million euros for the best young player of the last World Cup, making the 22-year-old midfielder the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League.

But back to Zijach, who therefore stayed on the Islands. An incredible amount of new players came to Chelsea in the winter, but the team did not do well in the spring and the English giant will be without European cups in the coming season. The Moroccan got on the pitch more and more sporadically as the spring progressed. Summer departure is offered.

It probably won’t surprise anyone that Zijach’s next steps were to lead to Saudi Arabia, which has become a refuge for many famous footballers in recent weeks. The Moroccan was specifically supposed to land in an-Nasr, where the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been working since the winter.

But now the medical examination, which according to the Saudi Arabian team showed problems with the knee, has become an obstacle. And what did the movable owners do at that moment? They offered Zijach a shorter contract and rounded off the originally agreed salary by 40 percent.

“Problems with the knee, right?” Zijach wrote ironically on his social networks in response to al-Nasr’s actions and attached a photo from training that his legs are perfectly fine. In short, another transfer failed, again in slightly bizarre circumstances.

So where the steps of the Moroccan sheikh will lead is currently in the stars. However, this summer seems to be a turning point for his football career. According to the website Tranfermarkt.com, his current price is 16 million euros, in his heyday at Ajax he cost more than three times that.

