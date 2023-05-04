First VAR at Women’s Cup Final | sportschau.de

Status: 04.05.2023 2:45 p.m

The video referee will be used for the first time in the women’s DFB Cup final between defending champions VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg on May 18. In addition, the goal-line technology is used, said the German Football Association.

Who is playing?

VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg are there. Freiburg had won their semifinals at RB Leipzig 1-0, Wolfsburg beat FC Bayern Munich 5-0 away. VfL has the chance to win the cup for the ninth time in a row.

Photo session with the DFB Cup: Dominique Janssen (l) from VfL Wolfsburg and Hasret Kayikçi from SC Freiburg.

Who will broadcast the final?

ARD will show the final on May 18 live, kick-off in Cologne is at 4:45 p.m.

Which technology is used?

For the first time in Germany, video assistants will be used in a game at national level. In addition to Vanessa Arlt from Greven, Katrin Rafalksi from Baunatal, two-time referee of the year in Germany and since 2019 as VAR in men’s games, also acts as a video assistant. Goal-line technology should also be used.

“The use of the video assistants in this game is another step towards professionalizing women’s football,” said DFB department head for female referees Christine Baitinger: “Our referees are very well prepared for this through the appropriate training and the assignments in the Video Assist Center. We are looking forward to this innovation.”

Who runs the game?

FIFA referee Fabienne Michel from Mainz will referee the match. “This is an absolute highlight in my career as a referee and a great honor,” said Michel in a statement from the DFB. “The nomination is a recognition of the work we have done over the past few years.”

With the assistants Sina Diekmann from Essen and Melissa Joos from Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Michel forms the first all-female team in Germany to lead a cup final with a video assistant. The fourth official will be Angelika Söder from Nuremberg.

How many fans are expected?

Around two weeks before the final, around 29,000 tickets have already been sold. The previous record for a women’s game since the league game between 1. FC Köln and Eintracht Frankfurt (0: 2) on April 23 was 38,365 spectators.

The previous record for a final in Cologne comes from the premiere year 2010 with 26,282 and has already been surpassed.