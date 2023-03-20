Danny Lee had not won since the Greenbrier Classic in 2015 on the PGA Tour. And from his second tournament on the LIV Golf, after eight years of scarcity, the New Zealander found the way to victory. His third and fourth professional titles have a funny thing in common: the native of Incheon in South Korea obtained them after four-man play-offs. “Maybe it was a coincidencereacted the former 34th in the world. I haven’t won since 2015, I thought it wasn’t my thing. But that has changed. It’s good to see that I’m able to play good golf again. »
In Tucson, the 32-year-old remained solid throughout the week with three under par: -3 Friday, -4 Saturday and -2 Sunday. But at -9 total, it was not (yet) enough since he was tied with Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen. The four men therefore had to decide between the play-offs. A second in the history of LIV Golf after Boston last year. On the Gallery Golf Club course, Carlos Ortiz gave in in the first round of the shoot-off, Danny Lee missed the winning putt on the second, before finishing with a birdie on the third.
Second victory for the Fireballs
The winner of the first event of the season in Mayakoba, Charles Howell III, finished 5th, a short step behind the leading quartet (-8). Dustin Johnson, reigning LIV Golf champion, finished in 13th place (-5). The last lap held surprises and upset the classification. In the lead on Saturday evening at -11, Marc Leishman fell to 13th place after a last card of 77 (+6), when his runner-up Sergio Garcia (-9 after two laps) finally ranked 6th at -7 total.
The Spaniard will console himself with the victory in teams. Associated with Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, the Fireballs captain (-25) edged out Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces. “I’m very happy to get another victory as a team after Bangkok last year. I am very proud of all of us”said Sergio Garcia. “We felt like we didn’t play very well but Carlos really helped us. We did a really good job at the right time as a team, and that’s what got us the trophy.”added Abraham Ancer.
For its third stop, LIV Golf will visit the Orange County National course in Orlando from March 31 to April 2. The competition will, of course, be followed live on L’Équipe Live and Journal du Golf TV.