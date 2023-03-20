In Tucson, the 32-year-old remained solid throughout the week with three under par: -3 Friday, -4 Saturday and -2 Sunday. But at -9 total, it was not (yet) enough since he was tied with Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen. The four men therefore had to decide between the play-offs. A second in the history of LIV Golf after Boston last year. On the Gallery Golf Club course, Carlos Ortiz gave in in the first round of the shoot-off, Danny Lee missed the winning putt on the second, before finishing with a birdie on the third.