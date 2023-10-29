First win for Cagliari in Serie A after 0:3

Cagliari celebrated its first win of the season in dramatic fashion in the Italian Serie A on Sunday. After six defeats and three draws in the first nine rounds, the previous bottom team was 0-3 behind at home against Frosinone in the 71st minute before they managed a 4-3 win.

IMAGO/Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse

The last two goals were scored by 34-year-old Leonardo Pavoletti in the fourth and sixth minutes of added time. The “Red Lantern” was thus handed over to Salernitana.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Facebook

X

