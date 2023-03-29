As of: 03/26/2023 8:02 p.m

The TSG Hoffenheim footballers took third place in the Bundesliga in the race for the Champions League qualification. The team of trainer Stephan Lerch won on Sunday (03/26/2023) against SGS Essen 2:0 (1:0) and pushed through the sixth success in a row with 35 points in front of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The SBU, who were tied on points, could not follow suit on the 16th matchday because the match against MSV Duisburg, which was threatened with relegation, was canceled at short notice because the pitch was unplayable after heavy rain.

16th matchday

Meanwhile, SC Freiburg suffered their fourth defeat in a row with a 0-2 (0-0) loss at table neighbors Bayer Leverkusen. Jill Bayings from the Netherlands scored both goals (55th minute/80th).

Turbine can do it – first win of the season

Turbine Potsdam celebrated their first win of the season with a 3-1 (1-1) win over SV Meppen, but remains at the bottom of the table. Jessica De Filippo with a brace (35th/66th minute) and Sophie Weidauer (50th) ensured the success of the hosts in Babelsberg’s Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion.

Lisa-Marie Weiss put the guests ahead in the 15th minute with a headed goal. With eight points behind the tenth MSV Duisburg, Potsdam still has little hope of remaining in the class.

Bayern wins top game against Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich deservedly won 1-0 in the top game against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, knocking VfL from the top of the table.

The outstanding national goalkeeper Merle Frohms kept VfL Wolfsburg in the game for a long time – then Georgia Stanway shot the Bayern women to the top of the Bundesliga.

National goalkeeper Merle Frohms had kept the far too passive VfL in the game with a few world-class saves until the final phase, and Bayern also had bad luck: Georgia Stanway hit the crossbar in the 18th minute.

After the “wolves” got into the game a little better in the second half, Bayern picked up the pace again on the campus and were rewarded in the 84th minute: Stanway converted a penalty kick that Lena Lattwein had caused.

Cologne also loses against Bremen

After the separation from coach Sascha Glass, the soccer players of 1. FC Köln, threatened with relegation, continued their negative series in the women’s Bundesliga. The team lost 1-0 (0-0) to their neighbors Werder Bremen, with division manager Nicole Bender-Rummler on the touchline, and has not won in eleven league games.

Last FC goal in October

Nina Lührßen scored the winning goal for Bremen in the 85th minute, four points clear of penultimate Cologne. The FC women scored their last goal to date on October 28 last year in the 2-1 defeat in Duisburg. They are now 909 minutes without a sense of achievement.