First World Cup victory: Partycrasher! Philippines defeat co-hosts New Zealand

The Philippines have become a spoilsport for New Zealand. In the second group game of Group A, the outsider won 1-0 (1-0) against the co-hosts in Wellington on Tuesday (07/25/2023).

While World Cup novice Philippines celebrated their first goal and victory at a football World Cup, the co-hosts have to cope with a heavy setback. After the opening win against Norway, the door to the round of 16 would have opened wide with another threesome, but the “Football Ferns” have to prepare for a hot group final on Sunday (07/30/2023).

Meanwhile, Sarina Bolden rose to become a Filipino heroine. She made history with her header in the 24th minute: it was the first goal for the World Cup newcomer. It was enough to win because New Zealand also lacked luck. Jacqui Hand became a tragic figure. She first hit the post, then her supposed 1-1 was denied because of a hair’s breadth offside.

Noise before the Philippines game

New Zealand’s footballers had to digest background noise in advance. After the killing spree before the opening game against Norway, a fire and evacuation at the team hotel in New Zealand caused a stir a few days before the game against the Philippines.

But the “Football Ferns” were initially unimpressed by all of this. With the support of the euphoric “Kiwis” in the stands – the Wellington Regional Stadium was sold out with 36,000 spectators – the hosts immediately took the initiative. Betsy Hasset and opening heroine Hannah Wilkinson recorded the first goals, but they posed no danger and did not deserve the title of scoring opportunity.

Bolden shocks New Zealand

“Filipina” coach Alen Stajcic had suspected before the game that the key to success would be the defensive. And so the World Cup debutant walled himself into the game, narrowed the spaces and barely gave the fast hosts a meter of space. After a good 15 minutes, the outsider increasingly dared to go on the offensive, New Zealand defended too half-heartedly in some scenes and was punished.

After a standard, the defense did not get the ball cleared. Sara Eggesvik had all the time to cross and found Sarina Bolden, who headed the ball into the goal to make it 1-0 and beat three guards (24′). The “Filipina”, who didn’t even have a shot on goal in the 0-2 opening win against Switzerland, used the first goal at this World Cup to score the first World Cup goal in their history. It couldn’t be more efficient.

Sarina Bolden will go down in history as the Philippines’ first ever World Cup goalscorer.

The goal turned out to be effective for the euphoric New Zealanders, who kept wobbling and especially had problems with the goal scorer. The “Filipinas” suddenly had the upper hand, but they were also lucky that in the 34th minute Hand had no confidence in his own shot and instead of a shot on goal, he botched a cross into the middle. New Zealand only regained their courage towards the end of the first half, but “Filipina” goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel did not even have to intervene seriously in the seven first-half shots.

VAR: 1:1 does not count

After the change, New Zealand coach Jitka Klimková relied on fresh staff. Indiah-Paige Riley and Betsy Hassett, who played her 147th game and is now third in the country’s all-time leaderboard, called it a day. Instead, Annalie Longo and Olivia Chance should provide new momentum.

As in the first round, the hosts came back with a lot of steam and tried to constrict the “Filipina”. In the 58th minute it was up in the air, the equalizer. After the fifth corner, Wilkinson spiraled into the air but headed onto the side netting. Bad luck came in the 64th minute. Hand only hit the left post from the edge of the penalty area after a dream pass from Chance – and in the 68th minute actually scored the goal. But the supposedly spotless goal of the New Zealander was withdrawn after video evidence because Wilkinson, who provided the assist, was offside by a hair’s breadth.

The extremely close decision didn’t rob the New Zealanders of their nerves. They stayed on the trigger, but too imprecise in the end. Wilkinsons headed the ball straight into the arms of goalkeeper McDaniel (74′) and Chance aimed a few floors too high with her strong left leg from 18 meters (82′). In stoppage time, McDaniel showed her class again as Grace Jale shot from close range and secured the Philippines’ first World Cup victory.

Group A: The constellation on the last matchday

New Zealand meets Switzerland at the end on Sunday (30.07.23), the Philippines play against Norway at the same time. You can watch both games live at sportschau.de at the best breakfast time from 9.00 a.m. CEST.