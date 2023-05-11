FISKY ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP | Sportdimontagna.com

Ten days before the event, the members have already exceeded 500 and are obviously destined to increase. Furthermore, the titles awarded ensure the participation of athletes of the highest level. The second edition of the Monte Zerbion Skyrace and Vertical, organized by Montagnesprit with the support of the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta and the municipality of Châtillon, was presented on the morning of 2 May at the Forte di Bard. Naturally present Dennis Brunod, Bruno Brunod and Jean Pellissier, the three testimonials of the event.

“Given the great success of the first edition and the excellent quality level of the organizing committee, the race was chosen by FISky for a triple appointment. Among other things, the location is very symbolic: Valle d’Aosta can rightly consider itself the homeland of Skyrunning because the first pages of the history of this discipline were written here”, these are the words of Roberto Mattioli, vice president and CT of FISky.

Three FISky-branded appointments scheduled for the day of the 13th. First of all, the single round of the absolute and category Italian Skyrace Championship, which was assigned to the 22 kilometers and 2,200 meters D +/- race, the most important and demanding of the event . Among the top runners expected at the start also the blue of the national team and skyrunning world champion Giuditta Turini, who will have to deal with the Italian national team mate Giulia Saggin, then Lisa Borzani, Margherita De Giuli, Melissa Paganelli and the Swedes Lina and Sanna El Kott Helander. As well as the other blues in the race, Danilo Brambilla and Eddj Nani, who will find themselves battling with champions of the caliber of Luca Del Pero, Ahmed El Mazoury, Lorenzo Beltrami, Sergio Bonaldi, Oliviero Bosatelli, Simone Costa, Michele Graglia, the Rwandan Jean Baptiste Simukeka and the Valle d’Aosta Franco Collé, François Cazzanelli and Nadir Maguet.

The first stage of the FISky Italian Cup for the Vertical specialty will also take place on the same day, on the 9.5 km track (2,200 meters D+). Among the favorites the Italian champion Vertical 2022 Marcello Ugazio, who this year is also trying his hand at some FKT feats (the one on Monte Rosa has already been done – a record signed – in view of the more demanding one at Bianco). But there will also be his national team mates Armin Larch and Mattia Lora, the Swiss Emanuel Vaudan and Thomas Terettaz, the French Julien Michelon and Yoann Sert and the Italians Alex Rigo, Alex Déjanaz, Andrea Elia, Lorenzo Rostagno and Mathieu Brunod. Among the women, Camilla Calosso, Camilla Magliano, the blue Chiara Giovando, Clizia Vallet and the young Swiss Laura Bocchino will compete.

Finally there will be a shorter Vertical test, 5.5 kilometers and 850 meters D+, which will be a stage in the Coppa Italia Youth A and B.