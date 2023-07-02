Fitbit increases the autonomy of Sense 2 and Versa 4 thanks to Dynamic GPS

Fitbit has released a new update for his models Sense 2 and Versa 4, which introduces support for the Dynamic GPS. The goal of this new feature is to improve the battery life of these devices by reducing the power consumption associated with GPS tracking.

This update, identified as software version 194.61, it was previously mentioned in an article where some improvements were anticipated.

Typically, wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers use their own GPS sensors to track and record user activities, such as routes, pace and distance. This feature can consume considerable battery power. With the introduction of Dynamic GPS, Fitbit aims to address this issue.

The Dynamic GPS function allows the Sense 2 and Versa 4 models to take advantage of the GPS sensors of the connected smartphone, instead of those built into the watch itself. During a workout, this feature comes into play and can automatically select the type of GPS to use according to the situation. If your phone is detected nearby and moving with you, your watch will use your phone’s GPS sensors. If your phone isn’t moving with you, your watch will use its own built-in GPS sensors.

It’s worth pointing out that this feature isn’t entirely new, as some other Fitbit devices already have it implemented for some time. Therefore, we can consider these two watches as devices that are being updated.

In addition to support for Dynamic GPS, have been introduced other software enhancements to enhance the experience of users. For example, it is possible view your daily recovery level and menstrual cycle information directly to Sense 2 or Versa 4 devices. Both of these features are part of the software update, but it’s important to note that users will need to install the relevant cards from the Fitbit app on their phone and sign up for a Premium subscription to access it.

Also, the update allows users to directly change the clock faces from the smartwatch itself, without needing to use the companion app. In addition to these improvements, Fitbit has expanded the support for several languages and made bug fixes and other improvements not specified.

As always, the update will be released gradually.

