Home » Fitness against aging: “Especially from the age of 50 you should train with heavy weights”
Sports

Fitness against aging: “Especially from the age of 50 you should train with heavy weights”

by admin
Fitness against aging: “Especially from the age of 50 you should train with heavy weights”

Jörn Giersberg from Oberhausen is a fitness and figure expert. The qualified sports scientist has given over 16,000 hours of personal training. His clients included the RTL presenters Frauke Ludowig and Birgit Schrowange.

WELT: Mr. Giersberg, what is the formula for success when you are over 50 and stay fit or get fit?

Jörn Giersberg: From the age of 30, we lose around ten percent of muscle mass for every decade of life. This physical process cannot be stopped completely. However, we can contain it with weight training and a clever training plan. So much so that we lose not ten but only two percent muscle mass per decade.

WELT: How does that work?

See also  Eat a lot - and get slim / The pharmacy magazine "Diabetes Ratgeber" gives a ...

You may also like

FC Winterthur lives, GC takes place

Dengue fever is epidemic in Argentina. Bassetti: “Present...

Patrick Wiencek: “I do a job that nobody...

Arsenal Southampton 3-3: video, gol e highlights

Chess World Championship: Nepomniachtchi and Ding with another...

Football: Arsenal held back by Southampton, City are...

Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals against...

the conditions of the former coach – breaking...

The hunt for Eliud Kipchoge is on

Broncos’ Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy