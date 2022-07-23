“National Fitness, Meet in Hangzhou” 2022 Hangzhou Basketball League kicks off today

Source: Zhejiang Online





Zhejiang Online July 23 News “National Fitness, Meet Hangzhou” 2022 Hangzhou Basketball League officially kicked off on the afternoon of July 23 at the Ideal Sports Center in Linping District.

This event is held to respond to the strategy of “National Fitness”, to promote the culture of physical exercise, to show a positive spirit and hard-working sportsmanship, to enhance team spirit and group cohesion, and for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in 2023. will help.

A total of 16 teams will participate in this tournament, and the champion, runner-up and third runner-up will be determined in the format of “group stage + knockout”. Although the teams participating in the competition have different styles, they all show a positive spirit and show the unique personality of the younger generation. All the teams are ready to fight, ready for the game.

Hangzhou Basketball League is a traditional brand event in Hangzhou. It has been held for 25 consecutive sessions. It is a platform to display sports spirit and basketball culture. The holding of the league will stimulate the enthusiasm of citizens to participate in physical exercise and promote the spiritual construction of national fitness. , contribute to the vigorous development of sports culture.

“We have restructured the competition to emphasize the continuity of the competition.” According to Xie Tian, ​​president of the Hangzhou Basketball Association, the competition adopts a three-level promotion system of A, B, and C. While retaining the strong teams, Encourage new forces to join and challenge. The winning teams of each session will receive generous rewards, not only trophies, but also awards will be given to each team according to the total amount of sponsorship and performance. In addition, during the league, there are also basketball festivals that are popular among basketball fans: the competition for the three-point king, the bullfighting king, and the skill king.