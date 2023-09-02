Fitness Industry A-Z: Benefit – SportOutdoor24

Theoretically, translated into Italian, the benefit is a benefit, an advantage, an advantage. An advantage. Theoretically. The benefits of fitness are very well known and have almost tired of their punctual repetition in every form, platform, institutional channel, screamed advertising: improved health, bright mood, etc. And the possibility of socializing in real life in a world where contacts tend to become virtual.

Fitness Industry A-Z: Benefit

Usually we always talk about the benefits of those who are encouraged to attend a fitness club, i.e. the customer, but some big doubts arise: the feeling is that behind the powerful promotional drive on health benefits there are ninety-nine percent of the interests commercial interests and one per cent of health interests (benefit is, as we have seen, one of the synonyms of benefit). To reveal it is that no one ever starts from the benefits for those who work in fitness. Little is known about the fate of the “fitness-operator”, who has the health and safety of the gym members in hand, because his role is now blurred, evanescent, decentralized.

Benefit per chi?

After all, no one asks this question, because the trainer is like the radio announcer: condemned to always be in a good mood, motivating and patient in listening to each interlocutor. I remember twelve-hour shifts at the gym with a two-minute break to gulp down healthy protein shakes with the boss arriving at the gym at that very moment.

Damage and mockery in one fell swoop, after having looked after uninterruptedly and up to a fraction of a second earlier, not only the health of the members but the interests of the entrepreneur. Yet I was only an instructor. But no benefits.

The well-being of the trainer

Benefit could be any production award (benefit), even if it were a couple of subscriptions or a t-shirt to give to the relatives of the trainer who are the first real, potential, strategic constellation in terms of networking. Our number-one fitness-benefit should start as a domino effect through the serenity of the trainer. Should. Paying him too much is impossible with the post-pandemic moonshine of now, but at least the right one and with the “benefit”, so he will be ready to manage the problem (and interests) on the field.

And if our corporate mission will be in the ninety-nine/one ratio, fine. Well all the same. We carefully observe the faces of the fitness center staff when we are invited on tours upon enrollment and then we start talking about benefits, perks and returns. Otherwise it’s the usual talk about the shape and platforms of how good the gym is. In the ninety-nine/one ratio.

READ ALSO: Fitness Industry A-Z: Abbonamenti

Photo by mr lee / Sven Mike / Gordon Cowie

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

