The secret of Fitwalking it’s simple: the sport walkingor keeping fit by walking, has so many benefits that according to some scientific research it makes your life better. Anyone can do it, it’s perfect for a group even in the city and it’s fun.

It is the art of walking, that is, performing certain mechanical movements to move the body correctly and efficiently, so as to obtain a number of benefitssuch as weight loss (provided you walk at this pace), athletic efficiency and general physical well-being.

Here’s what you need to know about Fitwalking.

What is fitness walking

Specifically, fitwalking is a discipline that trains the body with precise programs, which focus on the fundamental principles of endurance, strength, speed, flexibility and coordination.

Walking, especially in nature, is becoming more and more popular, both for the relaxation it generates and for the positive consequences from the point of view of health: 45% of men and 65% of women practice it. Fitwalking is often a way to lose the extra poundsbut over time it becomes a ‘never again’ habit, a strategy to get better, a key to a healthier life.

How many times to go out for a walk

The World Health Organization recommends fitwalking as if it were a medicine, giving a reference horizon of 10,000 steps a day, or half an hour of walking, 5 days a week. Actually even less is enough to reduce the risk of heart attack and hypertension: 20 minutes three times a week is the “standard dose” recommended by doctors to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease, start fighting obesity and curb diabetes.

Who is FitWalking recommended for?

Fitwalking is suitable for everyone and dedicated training involves 3-4 hours a week for a total of 4 outings of 45-60 minutes each. It is a pleasant activity (it is a low-intensity discipline, not designed to prepare the body for competitions), and if carried out continuously it can help keep not only weight under control, but also cholesterol and other fat, hypertension, osteoporosis and diabetesas he claims Maurice Damilano, Olympic gold medalist in race walking. By keeping the heart rate between 100 and 115 beats per minute, the body begins to use fat as an energy source. And from a mental point of view it is an obvious one stress reliever and antidepressant.



The many benefits of fitness walking

It doesn’t take much, usually a pair of shoes (here’s how to choose them), a path in mind and some time (even a little) available. If walking in the mountains is scientifically proven to make people happier, reducing stress and stimulating positive sensations, fitwalking is an activity that also works in the city and has beneficial effects on many aspects of our lives. According to research by the University of Utah School of Medicine, walking for two minutes every hour lengthens life: by allowing us to burn 400 kilocalories a week, it prevents damage connected with a sedentary lifestyle and mortality decreases by 33%.

Even the benefits of walking can be equal to or greater than those of running, as supported by research by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which compared an intense practice such as that of running with the milder one of walking, discovering that diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension are reduced almost to the same extent.

