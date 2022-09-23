Sports Five-a-side football. L84 Volpiano on Saturday at the start by admin September 23, 2022 September 23, 2022 All municipalitiesAglièAlbiano d’IvreaAlice SuperiorAndrateArnadAzeglioBairoBanchetteBardBaron CanaveseBollengoBorgofranco d’IvreaBorgomasinoBosconeroBrandizzoBrossoBruceBuroloBusanoCalusoCandia CanavesecaravinCaremaCascinette d’IvreaCastagneto PoCastellamonteCeresole RealeChaillantChampdeprazChampolucChamporcherChatillonChiaveranoChiesanuovaChivassoCintanoColleretto CastelnuovoColleretto GiacosaCossano CanavesePuppyCuorgnèDonnasDrusaccoFelettoFiorano CanaveseFoglizzoFontalnemoreCanavese ovenGabyGressoney-Saint-JeanIssiglioVery much soIssogneIvreaLessololocanaLoranzeLugnaccoLusiglièSweater MazzèMeuglianoMontalengheMontalto DoraMontanaroNoscaOglianicoOrio CanaveseOzegnaCanavese PalaceparellaCanavese peacockPeccoPerlozPiveroneJust BosePont CanavesePont Saint MartinPrascorsanoQuagliuzzoQuassoloQuincinettoRivarolo CanaveseIt is bitterRocca CanaveseRondissoneRueglioSt. VincentIn secrecySalerano CanaveseSamoneSan Benigno CanaveseSan Giorgio CanaveseSan GiustoScarmagnoSeventh RottaroSettimo VittoneShootweirdoStrambinoTavagnascoTorre CanaveseIn TrauseGlassesDress upVico CanaveseglassVillareggiaVischevistrorioVolpiano Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Unexpected Javelin Ping-Pong in Reason-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Innovation Days, digitization and sustainability: Veneto’s recipe for beating the crisis next post Stefanel, maxi fire in Treviso in the former Ponte di Piave outlet You may also like Inter, Gosens: “Bayer Leverkusen? I said no” September 23, 2022 The new Udinese: cold blood the defense and... September 23, 2022 World Italvolleyball: sky-high enthusiasm for our champions September 23, 2022 Sprint children in Ivrea, record attendance. Tris di... September 23, 2022 “They made fun of us, the 2024 World... September 23, 2022 Apu, assault on the Super Cup – Messaggero... September 23, 2022 The National Fitness Community Games and the four... September 23, 2022 Kasia Smutniak sides with Emma Bonino: “Rights in... September 23, 2022 Zhang Shuai’s promotion to the semi-finals of Tokyo... September 23, 2022 #BEACTIVE DAY: the ANIF initiative “Open doors to... September 23, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.