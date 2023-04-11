Home Sports Five Austrians in the top 150 ranking
Five Austrians in the top 150 ranking

In the men’s tennis, Dominic Thiem has approached the top 100 again in the ATP ranking thanks to the quarter-finals in Estoril. The former world number three moved up five places and is ranked 106th.

With Jurij Rodionov (119), Sebastian Ofner (120), Filip Misolic (143) and Dennis Novak (149), a total of five ÖTV professionals appear in the top 150.

