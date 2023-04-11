In the men’s tennis, Dominic Thiem has approached the top 100 again in the ATP ranking thanks to the quarter-finals in Estoril. The former world number three moved up five places and is ranked 106th.

With Jurij Rodionov (119), Sebastian Ofner (120), Filip Misolic (143) and Dennis Novak (149), a total of five ÖTV professionals appear in the top 150.

