Maxienduros are the ideal means to discover new horizons and grind many kilometers but, in the city, a scooter or a small motorcycle is undoubtedly more agile and less demanding to exploit in traffic. The two-wheeler market offers many alternatives depending on the use you want to make, but when it comes to finding a vehicle that can make you live a pleasant weekend away and, at the same time, to be used every day with the minimum commitment, then the range of the offer narrows. Among the most interesting “all-around” motorcycles on the market we have selected five of medium displacement, very different in style, technique and price range: Benelli Trk 502, Honda NC750X, Royal Enfield Scram 411, Yamaha Tracer 7 and Zero Dsr ZF14 .4.