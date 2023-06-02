Five climbing gyms in Ile-de-France

Infographic: Marianne Pasquier

With around twenty-five rooms in Ile-de-France, in rope or bouldering, not counting the gymnasiums, spaces for associations and the half-dozen under construction which should open in the next two years, climbing has become the sport trendiest in the region. The discipline has 3 million followers in the country, including a third in Ile-de-France. Here are our favorite rooms.

Closer to the Lord, in Paris

Climbing District Saint-Lazare.

Of all the climbing gyms in the capital, this is certainly the most spectacular. Not for the difficulty of the routes nor for their height, but for the beauty of the place and the atmosphere that emanates from it. This is an old chapel which had previously housed the library of the National Institute of Intellectual Property for more than eighty years.

The time to find the right grip, on the hundred possible routes, climbers can therefore admire the vault and the sculpted columns of 1860, the ironwork stamped with the seal of the Republic which frames the walkways, and the many linear books still kept on the shelves.

It took three years of negotiation with the City of Paris and six months of work for the Climbing District group (four rooms in Paris and Neuilly) to give birth to this feat. As a bonus, each of the thirty-two lanes is equipped with automatic reels. They allow you to climb 13 meters in height, much higher than the usual Parisian “blocks”, without having to walk in pairs with the classic strings.

Climbing District Saint-Lazare 26 bis, rue de Saint-Petersburg, Paris 8e. 7 a.m. to midnight Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Prices: from €17 for a day pass to €550 for an annual subscription (full price, yoga sessions included).

Like Alice in Wonderland, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Hapik, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. HAPIK

To introduce its children to the joys of climbing, the Hapik company has designed rooms worthy of an amusement park. Each vertical corridor is a small universe in itself: a giant GPS, a galaxy where the sockets are planets, a Matrix-like digital decor, a column of letters hung on the wall, a pile of giant books, a course of bamboo… older children can also try tree climbing, with nets and zip lines. Of the five Hapik rooms present in Ile-de-France (and three additional ones which should open soon), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines is the most complete – and the most recent (December 2022).

