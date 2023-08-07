Five goals conceded in two games: HSV defense is shaky: new faces, old patterns

Status: 07.08.2023 12:08 p.m

Second division soccer team Hamburger SV is struggling with well-known problems after the 2: 2 at Karlsruher SC. Five goals conceded in two games, the newly formed defense is still strange to Tim Walter’s risky style of play. The coach appeases.

Dennis Hadzikadunic’s honesty was remarkable. In a press round at the training camp, the new signing spoke about the style of play at HSV. “When I first got on the pitch, I thought: should we really play like that?”

On Sunday, four weeks later, the player on loan from FK Rostov made his HSV debut – and really, that’s how it’s played. A lot of possession, short passes, high counter-pressing, Hadzikadunic has to take risks. In Karlsruhe it became clear: He will still need time before he has internalized the “Walterball”.

HSV again with defense concerns

In the first half, the 25-year-old’s movements weren’t right, and he also lacked courage in the build-up game. Just like side man Guilherme Ramos, also new to the team. “The goal was for Dennis and Gui to dribble a lot more,” Walter said after the game. “Dennis was better in the second half, much more active, good in the tackles.”

The Bosnia-Swede wasn’t the only defender with problems. Neighbor Ramos had to be replaced after 55 minutes because he was at risk of yellow and red. He was replaced by Stephan Ambrosius, who ignored Karlsruhe’s Budu Zivzivadze in added time. The Georgian made it 2-2.

Counter chances remained unused

This means five goals conceded after two matchdays, a small sample, but clearly too much for a promotion favorite. Of course, the weaknesses in defense would be less important if Jean-Luc Dompé or Bakery Jatta had used their chances to decide in the final stages. “In the end you have to counterattack, make it 3-1, 4-1,” said Walter, “Then you can wipe your mouth and go home.”

His wingers – the coach also included Levin Öztunali and Raphael Königsdörffer – all remained pale. Walter: “If we don’t get over it, our game will fail.”

It is precisely this game, the much-discussed “Walterball”, that will remain the HSV topic par excellence in 2023/2024. Football is attractive, the fans appreciate it with sold-out stadiums. Hamburg’s coach himself said before the game: Spectacle is only good if the result is right.

The fine line from “Walterball”

It worked against Schalke 04 (5:3) thanks to their own goals in injury time. In Karlsruhe there was a perceived defeat. HSV could just as well have six points as two – the line from “Walterball” is as narrow as in the previous season. But an ascent has to do with consistency.

Walter calms down, wants to give his team time. “We’re relatively young together and started preparing later than everyone else. We’re still in the identification phase to some extent.” Logically, after all, HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau, the most important central defender, was still missing.

With Hadzikadunic, Ramos and Ignace van der Brempt there were three newcomers in the back four, and the style of play takes some getting used to for everyone. HSV will hope that the problems will decrease with each passing week. Either because the new ones integrate better – or because the injury worries are getting smaller. The old patterns should finally be turned off.

