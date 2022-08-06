Home Sports Five goals from Pordenone but the Dolomites hold up for at least an hour
Five goals from Pordenone but the Dolomites hold up for at least an hour

Five goals from Pordenone but the Dolomites hold up for at least an hour
Thomas Cossalter’s injury (Photo Beppe De Zanet)

Brando experiences an unprecedented trident against the Friulians. Too bad only for Thomas Cossalter’s shoulder injury

Gianluca Da Poian

06 August 2022

FELT

The defeat arrives, the goals to the passive are five. But for at least an abundant hour, the Dolomiti Bellunesi shows that the first concepts of play are beginning to enter the head and legs. Otherwise, you can’t make Pordenone sweat more than expected, which is a superior category and has built the team to return to B.

Svidercoschi on a penalty and a marvelous punishment from Artioli are worth twice the momentary equal, then in the final half hour the neroverdi manage to make a too wide groove. Negative note the shoulder injury to Thomas Cossalter, to be evaluated in the next few hours.

EXPERIMENTAL ATTACK

Brando starts with a 3-4-3, ahead of Zugni’s 200. In attack, an original trident formed by Estevez and Faraon on the sides of Svidercoschi. Particularly mobile will be the position of Cossalter, who will rise a lot both in the possession phase and in the aggression phase.

Certainly it does not seem true to an attacker like Candellone to take advantage of a gross error by Casella in the 7th minute. The director badly controls a pass from Cucchisi in mid-field, following a defensive rebound from Pordenone. With all the rear guard left in front, the black-green striker intercepts the ball and after a few meters of solitary restart he delivers the ball behind Saccon. The visiting team has speed and physicality, which calls the Belluno goalkeeper to a deflection for a corner on 15 ‘on Burrai’s free-kick.

The passing of the minutes, however, removes the Dolomites from a certain impasse and we notice the desire to be proactive. On a cue in the 20 minute, with a cut in the area the Spaniard Estevez gets laid by Bendetti and earns the penalty. From the spot goes Svidercoschi that displaces Festa, formerly Crotone. Fewer smiles when on 25 ‘Cossalter is fouled by Burrai and in falling takes a blow to the shoulder. Replacement with Artioli is inevitable.

It seems like a curse, because 240 seconds pass and Alari comes out for an eyebrow cut. In this case, there is a problem with the nose, Pettinà must enter. And despite the Dolomites seem to remain in full control, a perfect cross from Benedetti and a shot from Candellone (39 ‘) are enough to make 2-1 guests.

FINAL EXTENSION

With the exception of Pettinà and Artioli, in addition to the goalkeeper Saccon, the rest of the chessboard changes at the stop. He flirts the Dolomites more with the equal than the Pordenone with the trio, Burrai’s crossbar being a bit casual. On the contrary, Artioli tries twice between free-kick and volley, both circumstances rebound. Deserved the 2-2 on a free kick from the attacking midfielder, conquered by Cossalter and sent under the intersection of the posts. The problem is the almost following minimal opening left to the insertion from behind of Andreoni, shrewd to enter the area and to make 3-2 diagonally. Corbanese enters instead of an excellent Artioli and the striker does not arrive at all on De Paoli’s low cross near the goal.

Instead Piscopo in the area is very fast when he has to score 4-2. The score will spread up to the fifth center of Torrasi.

