Five Italian teams in the semi-finals of the European cups: it’s a record

For the first time in history there are five Italian teams in the semi-finals of European cups: Milan and Inter in the Champions League, Juventus and Roma in the Europa League, Fiorentina in the Conference League. Beat the record of the 1998/1999 season, when there were four Italians in the semi-finals: that year Parma won the UEFA Cup and Lazio triumphed in the last edition of the Cup Winners’ Cup HIGHLIGHTS: CHAMPIONS – EUROPA LEAGUE – CONFERENCE

It’s a magical season for Italian teams in European cups. Roma and Juventus qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa League, eliminating Feyenoord and Sporting Lisbon respectively. In the same day Fiorentina advances to the semi-finals of the Conference League, overtaking (albeit with some thrills) the Lech Poznan. To these three teams are added Inter e Milan, who will have the honor of playing a derby again in a Champions League semi-final 20 years after the last time. In total they are therefore five Italian teams in the semi-finals of the European cups: it is a record absolute, it had never happened before.

Four Italians in the semifinals in the 1998/1999 season The last time with at least one Italian in all the semi-finals of the European cups dates back to season 1998/1999. The last edition of the Cup Winners' Cup was held, the Lazio he managed to win it in the final against Mallorca, after beating Lokomotiv Moscow in the semifinals. There Juventus was eliminated by Manchester United in the semi-final of the European Cup (the ancestor of the Champions League). The Bologna had to give in to Marseille in the semi-final of the UEFA Cup, while the Parma instead he managed to win that UEFA Cup, beating the French side Marseille 3-0 in the final (the yellow and blues beat Atletico Madrid in the semifinal). In that season there were therefore four Italian teams in the semi-finals of the European cupsa record broken this year with five Italians.



Lazio celebrates after winning the Cup Winners’ Cup: 2-1 victory in the final against Mallorca (goals from Vieri and Nedved) – ©Ansa

The opponents of the Italians in the semifinals We also have the certainty that we have an Italian team in the 2002/2023 Champions League final, we just need to figure out who will be between Milan and Inter. In the Europa League we could even have an all-Italian final in Budapestshould Juventus manage to eliminate the Seville in the semifinals and Roma managed to overcome the Bayer Leverkusen. Fiorentina will instead have to deal with the Basel in the Conference League semi-final. The path of the five Italian teams in the European cups will be possible on Sky channels and in streaming on NOW.

Europa League Europa League, now Juve-Seville and Roma-Bayer Juventus qualifies for the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will find Mendilibar’s Sevilla: the Andalusians dominated United, beaten 3-0 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Mourinho’s Roma also pass, who will now challenge Bayer Leverkusen. First leg on 11 May and return scheduled for 18. Here are the results of the quarterfinals and the scoreboard of the semifinals. HIGHLIGHTS ROMA – HIGHLIGHTS JUVE – ALL GOALS SPORTING-JUVENTUS 1-1 (aggregate result 1-2) 9′ Rabiot (J), 20′ rig. Edwards (S) SEVILLE-MANCHESTER UNITED 3-0 (aggregate score 5-2) 8′ e 81′ En-Nesyri, 47′ Badé SEMI-FINAL 1: JUVENTUS-SEVILLE Departure: 11 May

Return: May 18th