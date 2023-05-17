Five Italians in the Champions League: because it’s possible – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

In the 2023-24 season there could be five Italians in the Champions League if one between Juventus and Roma wins the Europa League despite finishing the season beyond fourth place. The streets of Inter and all the combinations

Five Italians in the next Champions League? Possible, if one between Juventus and Roma won the Europa League finishing in Serie A beyond fourth place. Likely scenario: the giallorossi are sixth, and in the semifinal against Leverkusen they start from the 1-0 obtained at the Olimpico. So Italy would have the top four of the championship plus the winner of the Europa League in the Champions League. Inter, on the other hand, has two paths to participate in the Champions League: enter it as reigning champion (and in that case he could finish beyond fourth place), or place himself among the top four in the league (today third, +5 over Milan fifth).

The certainty that next year there will be a maximum of eight Italians to participate in the European cups, of which no more than five in the Champions League. This opens up another scenario, which sees the fourth-placed in the league relegated to the Europa League. As? Inter champions of Europe but out of the top four, Juve or Roma who win the Europa League but finish out of the top four. The top three in Serie A plus the two cup winners (who guarantee a pass to the group stage) would go to the Champions League.