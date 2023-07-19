five new projects for Solideo

One year before the Games, Solideo, the Olympic works delivery company, which has supervised 64 sites so far, has just inherited five new missions, all formalized, such as their financing, during a board meeting. , Wednesday, July 19.

An additional five million euros will be needed for these new projects. Part of this sum was taken from the budget of the Games Organizing Committee (Cojop), which had benefited from an extension from the State in May. This brings a total of 1.716 billion euros the financial model for infrastructures.

The sand at the Ladoumègue sports center must therefore be replaced (327,000 euros) for beach volleyball training, and the changing rooms of the Vincennes cycling ring, renovated (80,000 euros).

All the light bulbs in the Parc des Princes will also be changed, as the organizing committee considers the current lighting to be too slow to switch on for the proper transmission of football matches.

Solideo will pay half of the 800,000 euros for this project. The development of a campsite in Torcy, near the nautical stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne, in Seine-et-Marne, is also on the list.

But the most important addition, now that the routes have been validated, is the layout of the course for running and cycling races. As for the Tour de France, it is a question of ensuring that the routes are free of any obstacle.

