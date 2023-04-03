Home Sports Five reasons for Jablonec’s rise: Order instead of madness, an ace in vital form or a flawless veteran
Sports

Five reasons for Jablonec’s rise: Order instead of madness, an ace in vital form or a flawless veteran

by admin

Exactly two months ago, Jablonecký was not happy, after an unsuccessful autumn, they began the spring stumbling again. They only drew 2:2 with Zlín and before them there were two away duels in Ostrava and Sparta. But the North Bohemians were able to rise admirably from the play-off position, and now they have already won for the fourth time in a row with Pardubice. And if they manage to play the second leg of the 23rd round at home against Slovácko on Wednesday, they will lose just one point to sixth place Olomouc. Sport.cz offers five reasons for improvement in Jablonec.

See also  Castelnuovo comes back from -17 and flies to the semifinals

You may also like

postponed the kick-off of the match with Lecce-...

I didn’t even imagine leading the team in...

Betting trends for 2023 National championship game featuring...

Both friends and opponents, children’s handball games are...

Stuttgart brings Hoeneß as Labbadia successor

Marlaska points to possible criminal actions after the...

Renaud Ripart (Troyes) suffers from a ruptured Achilles...

The biggest contributor to the Lakers’ victory over...

Chelsea: ‘Difficult 24 hours’ after Graham Potter sacking...

Bundesliga: Austria’s “home curse” against LASK continues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy