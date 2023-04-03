Exactly two months ago, Jablonecký was not happy, after an unsuccessful autumn, they began the spring stumbling again. They only drew 2:2 with Zlín and before them there were two away duels in Ostrava and Sparta. But the North Bohemians were able to rise admirably from the play-off position, and now they have already won for the fourth time in a row with Pardubice. And if they manage to play the second leg of the 23rd round at home against Slovácko on Wednesday, they will lose just one point to sixth place Olomouc. Sport.cz offers five reasons for improvement in Jablonec.

