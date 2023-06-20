Home » Five Salzburgers nominated for the Golden Boy Award
With five players, Austria’s series champion Salzburg has the largest group of nominees for the “Golden Boy” election as the best young footballer in the world.

The most promising player in the 100 list of the Italian sports newspaper “Tuttosport” is Benjamin Sesko, who is moving to Leipzig and is classified eighth in the “Index”. Lucas Gourna-Douath (11), Maurits Kjaergaard (38), Petar Ratkov (61) and Oscar Gloukh (69) are also there.

But not only Salzburg players were considered. Sturm Graz striker Emanuel Emegha (19) and Wolfsberg kickers Tim Oermann (74), who will return to VfL Bochum in the summer after his loan, and Ervin Omic (82) are also in the circle.

Tough competition

The most prominent names are Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala (1), Jude Bellingham (2), who switched to Real Madrid, Barcelona’s Gavi (3) and also ex-Sturm attacker Rasmus Höjlund (16), who earns his money at Atalanta Bergamo.

Since 2003, Tuttosport has presented the annual Golden Boy Award for the best U21 player in Europe. The group of candidates will be continuously restricted until the decision is made in autumn.

