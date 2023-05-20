Five surprises from Sudirman Cup group stage – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Suzhou, May 18th Question: Five surprises from the Sudirman Cup group stage

Xinhua News Agency reporter Ji Ye Wang Hengzhi Ding Wenxian Xu Shihao

To win the Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championships, you need to be able to score points in at least three of the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles, which also means that it is difficult in the game There was a blockbuster upset. This can be seen from the fact that the Sudirman Cup has produced only three champions in 34 years (12 times in China, 4 times in South Korea, and 1 time in Indonesia). In the 2023 Soviet Cup group stage, all eight seeded teams will qualify, which once again confirms this rule. However, there are still five unexpected players in this group stage.

First game day packed

After more than three years, the badminton international competition has returned to China again. The official website of the World Badminton Federation uses “badminton to return to the core area” to describe it. In the morning game of the first match day of the Su Cup, although there were no national feather games, the gymnasium of the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center was still full. This kind of hot scene was extremely rare on the first match day of the international badminton competition, so that many top players in the world They all called “shock”.

The group of death became clear early

A total of 16 teams participated in this cup, with four teams in each group. Compared with the other three groups, the qualifying situation of Group C, which gathers the Malaysian team, Chinese Taipei team, and Indian team, is confusing. However, the qualifying situation of the “Group of Death” became clear early on.

Although there are strong players such as women’s singles Sindhu, men’s singles Srikanth, and men’s doubles Rankireddy/Shetty, last year’s Thomas Cup champion India’s performance this time was not satisfactory. Lost to Chinese Taipei and Malaysia successively with a total score of 1:4 and 0:5, and was out of the group one round ahead of schedule.

After two rounds of the group stage, each group had the same situation: the top two seeded teams in the group won two consecutive victories and qualified together, while the last two teams lost two consecutive games and were eliminated early. This also reflects that the performances of the teams in this Soviet Union Cup are basically equal to their current rankings. There is a big gap in strength between strong teams and weak teams, and there is little suspense in the game.

Japan swept by South Korea

The powerful Japanese and South Korean teams are in Group D. The South Korean team is the team that has won the most championships except the Chinese team. In 2017, they defeated the Chinese team with a total score of 3:2 in the final. The Japanese team will meet the Chinese team in the two Soviet Cup finals in 2019 and 2021. From the perspective of paper strength, the Japanese team, as a seeded team, is on par with the South Korean team, which has made rapid progress in the other four sports this year except men’s singles.

However, in the final round of the group stage, the Japanese team was surprising. In the five individual events, the South Korean team swept the opponent with a total score of 5:0 and won the first place in the group even though the world rankings of the players in the four events were lower than that of the Japanese team. This also shows that for two teams with relatively similar strengths, as long as there is an unexpected ending in one or two games, it is likely to change the result of the entire game.

Olympic driving effect is obvious

Hosting the Olympic Games can often drive the improvement of the host country’s competitive level. With the approach of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the French team, which has not had outstanding badminton achievements in the past, has also begun to exert its strength. It has specially established the “National Sports, Professional and Performance Research Institute”, equipped with experts in psychology, nutrition, medicine, etc. Coach Rivas, who once trained the Rio Olympics badminton women’s singles champion Marin.

In this group match, facing South Korea and Japan, the French team scored 1 point. If you count sub-points (the number of wins per game), the French team is the third best in all four groups. In Rivas’ view, the French team will attack the European powerhouse Denmark in the future. “The goal of French badminton is to become the top five or top seven in the world.”

Badminton is “very popular” in Europe and America

In the Soviet Cup arena, European and American players can often only play supporting roles. Is badminton still popular in Europe and America? The answers of the participating European and American players surprised the reporter.

“I feel that badminton is the number one sport in France,” said French women’s singles player Huet. The England men’s doubles duo Ryan/Wendy felt the same way. In England, badminton has the second-highest level of public participation of all sports, they say. “Over a million people in the UK play badminton more than once a week because it’s easy, you just need an open space.”

