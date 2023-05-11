five things to know about single ticketing

A Phryge, the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in front of the countdown before the opening ceremony, in Bobigny, March 14, 2023. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

” There will not be for everyone. » We cannot blame Tony Estanguet for not having warned. From mid-March, barely completed a first phase of ticket sales to attend the Olympic Games (OJ) events in the summer of 2024, which had been marked by controversy due to prices deemed excessive, the President of Paris 2024 said it expected the second round of ticket sales, in May, to “continues to generate disappointments and frustrations”.

” It’s inevitable. But she will once again make people happy », he also insisted on pointing out. For those who have registered for the draw procedure set up by the organizers of the Games for the second phase of sales, as for the first, it is now time to find out in which camp they are. . Since Tuesday, May 9, the lucky ones have started to be informed. And for these first draws, the purchase windows (lasting 48 hours) open Thursday, May 11.

How many tickets are on sale?

After having sold 3.25 million tickets during the first phase, the organizers are offering 1.5 million for this second phase. They should pass without too much difficulty, because 4 million people have registered for the draw.

Places for the finals of certain sports are now accessible, which was not the case during the first phase. And it will also be possible to buy tickets for the opening ceremony on the Seine. In total, 10 million tickets for the Olympic Games will be offered by 2024, 8 million to be sold directly to the general public.

Read also: Olympic Games 2024: 4 million registered for the second phase of ticket purchases for the Olympic events

What is the purchase procedure and how many tickets can I buy?

If the first sales phase was done in packs, with a selection of three sports and the obligation to buy the same number of tickets for each of these three sessions, this time the tickets are sold individually. It is possible to buy up to thirty tickets. For those who were able to acquire tickets during the first sales phase and who are drawn again (99% of those registered for the first phase were also for the second), these must be subtracted to find out how much it is still possible to get some.

During this second phase, 767 sessions are on sale, in all disciplines; 20% of the rounds or finals were not offered during the initial phase. While it is possible to buy up to six tickets per session, this figure is reduced to four for the most prestigious final events as well as for the opening and closing ceremonies – the most requested sessions – which will be marketed individually.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Olympics 2024: second phase of ticket sales, “the Olympic dream around the corner”

What are the ticket prices?

About 150,000 tickets at 24 euros – the lowest price for the Olympics – out of the remaining 300,000 will be sold from May 11, ie 10% of the available offer. At this price, no 100m, basketball or 100m freestyle finals, for example, the price of places for which will be between 125 euros and 980 euros.

The same applies to the opening ceremonies along the Seine (from 90 euros to 2,700 euros on the lower quays, free on the upper quays) and closing ceremonies at the Stade de France (between 45 euros and 1,600 euros). It will cost between 90 euros and 320 euros to attend the handball finals or between 85 euros and 420 euros for the horse riding finals, at the Palace of Versailles.

I have all the tickets I wanted for #Paris2024 I can’t believe it 😯 Ha and I’m poor now too 🥲 — SebD_FM (@Sébastien David)

If the organizers have promised to put tickets on sale in all disciplines, the principle of “first drawn, first served” means that not all will be accessible to everyone, nor all price levels. The organizers of Paris 2024 ensure that they are in the price standards of previous editions of the Olympic Games and, in particular, that they are not more expensive than in London in 2012.

Well, given the prices, I’m not even going to check my ticket slot tomorrow. #JO2024 https://t.co/azHhutOYZJ — DylanVeerasamy (@Dylan Veerasamy 🇲🇺🇫🇷)

Will it still be possible to buy tickets afterwards?

In case of bad luck during the draw or if the tickets found are out of budget, there will be two possibilities. A third phase of sales will be open by the end of 2023 and until 2024. It will take place “Along the water, according to the principle of ‘first come first served'”, according to the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop). After the summer, there should be more than three million tickets left for the general public. So many possibilities to taste “The Magic of the Games”as the Cojop boasts.

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

In addition, an official platform will open in the spring of 2024 to allow buyers who wish to resell their seats, “at the face value of the tickets”, assure the organizers, who recall that the auctions will not be authorized. Those who stay on the side of the ticket office can still go to Club France, in the Parc de la Villette, in the 19e arrondissement of Paris, to follow the events free of charge on a giant screen.

To congratulate the future French medalists, it will also be necessary to pay. The price of the entry ticket has not yet been fixed, but access to the Grande Halle de la Villette, where the athletes’ celebrations will take place, will not be free, told The team former skater Nathalie Péchalat, deputy president of Club France.

How do I buy tickets for the Paralympic Games?

We will have to wait a little longer. The ticket office for the Paralympic Games will only be open in October. This will be a non-draw procedure. More than three million tickets will be on sale. Ticketing revenue, Olympic Games and Paralympic Games combined, should bring in nearly 1.4 billion euros for Paris 2024, out of an overall budget of 4.4 billion euros.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games See more Show less