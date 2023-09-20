Fivers HLA table leader after victory over Krems

With a 39:36 home win over UHK Förthof Krems, the Fivers WAT Margareten took the lead in the men’s Handball League Austria (HLA) on Wednesday evening at the end of the third round. They only lead on points ahead of HC Linz after three wins due to the better goal difference. Behind them is Sparkasse Schwaz HB in third place with five points.

In the second game on Wednesday, Bregenz celebrated a 32:26 victory over roomz Jags Vöslau. Bregenz is currently sixth, just ahead of Krems.

