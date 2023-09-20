Home » Fivers HLA table leader after victory over Krems
Sports

Fivers HLA table leader after victory over Krems

by admin
Fivers HLA table leader after victory over Krems

With a 39:36 home win over UHK Förthof Krems, the Fivers WAT Margareten took the lead in the men’s Handball League Austria (HLA) on Wednesday evening at the end of the third round. They only lead on points ahead of HC Linz after three wins due to the better goal difference. Behind them is Sparkasse Schwaz HB in third place with five points.

In the second game on Wednesday, Bregenz celebrated a 32:26 victory over roomz Jags Vöslau. Bregenz is currently sixth, just ahead of Krems.

More also in Austrian handball leagues

See also  The Rise of German Basketball: A New Era in World Basketball - Recap of the 2023 Basketball World Cup

You may also like

Injury Woes Continue: Carlos Correa Placed on Injured...

scored for Ascoli in Serie B – Corriere...

Excitement and Hope: Taiwanese Athletes Shine at Hangzhou...

New York Mets Suffer Embarrassing Blooper in Loss...

20% of new cars purchased are now fully...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Seeks Redemption at Asian...

Elye Wahi, the French hope on whom Lens...

Sao Paulo’s Decision: James Rodríguez to Receive Fortaleza...

Left-handed with the bloody ball: the shocking mural

The Hangzhou Asian Games: Enhancing Multicultural Exchanges and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy