Fivers start the semi-finals with a clear derby victory

The Fivers Margareten clearly won the first semi-final duel with West Wien in the ZTE HLA Master League. The Viennese celebrated a 33:28 win away in the Südstadt on Sunday after a strong second half.

The hosts kept up until the break (16:16), but immediately after the restart the Fivers pulled away with a 8:0 run. This gives them the chance to secure a place in the final in their own hall on Thursday.

In the other semi-final on Saturday, Linz celebrated a surprising 27:25 win over defending champion Krems. The second game will take place in Linz on Wednesday.

