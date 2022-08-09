Original title: Flag football gradually entered the public eye

Xinhua News Agency, Nanning, August 9th.

Xinhua News Agency reporters Qin Xingxing and Chen Yifan

Recently, a flag rugby experience event held at Boguan Stadium in Jiangnan District, Nanning City, Guangxi attracted young fans from many industries to participate. “It’s not the same as the rugby I saw on TV before. I don’t need to collide during the game. I get into the state a bit slower, and then I let go and play. It feels very interesting.” Li Hui, who participated in the event for the first time, said.

In the beginning of autumn, the heat of Nanning’s summer has not subsided, but this does not affect the enthusiasm of rugby fans on the green field. Many young people like Li Hui are running fast on the court under the hot sun, sweating, and enjoying themselves.

Liao Ziyun, president of Nanning Rugby Association and founder of Guangxi Scorpion Tiger Rugby Club, introduced that flag rugby replaces body collision by pulling the waist flag, which is much less confrontational than traditional rugby. Due to the low threshold and few restrictions, this trendy sport is very popular among young people, with strong teamwork, competition and fun.

“The rules of flag rugby are not complicated, and most novices can master it after two or three activities, and even directly participate in the game. Many fans are usually busy with work and may not have so much time to exercise, and their social circles may not be very wide. Rugby has a strong social attribute, and in recent years, it is accelerating its ‘running’ to the youth group and gradually entering the public eye.” Liao Ziyun said.

For young people who like flag rugby, this is no longer just a sport, but a way of life. After being busy, they will play a game with three or five friends, sweat a lot, and become the center of the day. A more relaxing time.

“After participating, I found that this sport is not only interesting, but also a super stress-relieving outdoor sport. During the sport, I can meet many peers who share common interests,” said Lin Musen, a citizen of Nanning.

According to Liao Ziyun, Yaoqi Rugby started to be promoted in Nanning at the beginning of this year, and the development is very fast. The number of participants has grown from a few people at the beginning to about 2,000 people now.

“In the next step, we plan to introduce this sport into the campus, and organize school competitions, city competitions and other events, so that children can strengthen their bodies and improve their spirits at the same time.” Liao Ziyun said.