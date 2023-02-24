To have a flat stomach you need a lot of good will, constant physical activity and healthy eating, which allows you to deflate the abdomen and eliminate the fatty layers that hide the coveted turtle. Among the many sports activities we can try running.

Flat stomach with running: how to get it?

We talked about it with personal trainer Paola Brandellero: here are her tips for having a flat stomach thanks to running.

Flat stomach: just doing abs?

“No, unlike what most people think, it’s not just by doing the abs that the belly disappears”, says the coach: “With running, for example, the belly and the abdominal walls undergo contractions which allow you to tone up and lose weight”. It is therefore essential to work on different fronts in view of the costume test if you want to get a flat stomach.

What workout can you do to get a flat stomach with running?

“If your goal is clear,” explains Brandellero, “you can start planning your training around running. First of all, choose your routes based on travel times, so that you can be close to home at the end of the training session, then choose a playlist to be positive and motivated in your journey, wear comfortable clothes and running shoes”.

This aspect is fundamental: don’t use just any gym shoes, but only those suitable for running, in order not to risk back, ankle and Achilles tendon problems.

“Start with about 10 minutes a day and work your way up to 20-30 minutes. Once the 30-minute hurdle has been passed, you can continue as long as you want. After a week you will notice that the results are already visible, both in terms of weight loss and tone and from a psychological point of view”.

Can you do running and sit-ups to get a flat stomach?

“In addition to running, which must be performed gradually and with progressive efforts up to the stretches, i.e. running fast for short distances and then returning to the initial speed, special exercises can be done to help have a flat and perfect stomach , such as the abs. As far as the abdominals are concerned, it is very important to perform them correctly, both to guarantee a good result and to avoid the risk of making incorrect movements and incurring unpleasant pains in the lumbar area”.

Flat stomach, running and diet: how to do it?

“It is important to underline that, in addition to running, to lose weight on the belly you will necessarily have to follow a diet aimed at the goal, choosing healthy foods, cooked in a simple way and without saturated fats. In order not to frustrate the efforts made during the race, it will be essential to avoid junk foods, too fatty preparations and foods that are difficult to digest. Carbonated drinks and packaged sweets should also be left aside”.

Photo by picjumbo.com from Pexels

Advertising