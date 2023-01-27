After the rumors of the last few weeks, the entrepreneur has revealed the truth about the relationship with Barbara D’Urso

Flavio Briatore and Barbara D’Urso they are together? Rumors about their alleged relationship have been circulating for a few weeks now, since the two have been spotted together in Milan. To dispel any doubts was the entrepreneur himself, who addressed the issue telling the whole truth about the alleged flirtation.

Flavio Briatore and Barbara D’Urso together? — If at first, both Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore have not commented on the rumors about their alleged flirtation, Elisabetta Gregoraci’s ex-husband has decided to break the silence and return to the matter through an interview with the weekly New: “An ongoing love story between me and Barbara D’Urso? As far as I’m concerned the only bond I have now is the stainless one with my son Nathan Falco“. A rather vague answer that does not appease the curiosity of the public and that it does not deny but neither does it confirm the rumors about their alleged relationship and which in a certain sense is very reminiscent of what was previously stated by D’Urso who, in the last 2022 episode of Afternoon Five, had laconically said that her only loves in her life are her children Giammauro and Emanuel.

spotted having dinner with barbara d'urso — Rumors of an alleged relationship between Flavio Briatore and Barbara D'Urso they lit up because of a photograph published in the weekly Diva and Woman which portrayed the two inside a luxury hotel in Milan. Very little is known about what happened that evening: it seems that the two entered the hotel separately, just to avoid attracting attention. Flavio Briatore and Barbara D'Urso then dined together, perhaps for a business dinner, perhaps not, perhaps only as good friends. However, what has aroused greater curiosity about the story is the fact that both have tried to escape the eye of photographers, perhaps in an attempt to mislead them, and then made no reference to the meeting on their respective social networks. Will it be love? At the moment no one can tell. What is certain, however, is that the Mediaset presenter expressed a certain appreciation of Briatore during her television broadcast: "He is a fascinating man, it is not that one must necessarily be abdominaled" she let slip in 2020.