Flavio Tranquillo and LeBron James' record. The comment

Flavio Tranquillo and LeBron James’ record. The comment

Flavio Tranquillo has cso commented on Sky Sport the record of LeBron James: «The total points scored in his career are the last parameter to measure the greatness of LeBron James».

“For example the 48 points in Game 5 on the field of the Detroit Pistons, when Reggie Miller on TV says: ‘In one night this became the face of this league’, and it’s incredible that it still is today”.

«In the future it will be a political subject willy-nilly. Whether he’s the president of the United States or the mayor of Akron is irrelevant, but the impact he may have on the community he comes from will give us yet another reason to celebrate him again. But in a few years.”

